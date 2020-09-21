Chennaiyin FC ropes in Bosnian central defender Enes Sipović

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipović for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday.The towering 6’6” feet defender joins the former ISL champions on a free transfer after a stint at Qatar top-flight side Umm Salal SC.According to a statement issued by the franchise, Sipović is CFC’s third signing ahead of the upcoming season, following the arrival of Indian full-backs Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai recently.

Sipović, who just turned 30 last week and will be the first Bosnian to feature in the ISL, is excited about playing in India and is looking forward to joining the ranks of new CFC head coach Csaba László.”I was instinctive that India will be my next destination. I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful,” said Sipović from the Bosnian capital city of Sarajevo, his hometown.

Sipović is a former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international who came through the youth ranks of FK Željezničar in Sarajevo, who have produced the likes of striker Edin Džeko.Sipović then spent six years at Oțelul Galați in Romania, with whom he won the 2010-11 Romanian top-division championship title.Interestingly, Sipović came up against CFC’s skipper from last season Lucian Goian during his time in the Romanian Liga 1.Following Oțelul, Sipović enjoyed stints in Belgium (KVC. Westerlo) and Morocco (Ittihad Tanger & RS Berkane) before foraying into Asia with Saudi Arabia’s Ohod Club. He then returned for a short spell with his alma mater FK Željezničar before turning out for Umm Salal in Qatar last season.