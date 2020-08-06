Manchester City have unfinished business in the Champions League: Laporte

Manchester City's David Silva is applauded by team mates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, Pool) (AP)

The Champions League is the missing piece in Manchester City’s growing silverware collection, defender Aymeric Laporte said ahead of his side’s last-16 second leg against Real Madrid on Friday. City have dominated English football in recent years under Pep Guardiola, although they finished second to Liverpool in the Premier League this season, but have yet to add Europe’s most coveted prize to their trophy cabinet.

“City have unfinished business in the Champions League, we have been talking about it for a long time, it’s the thing we are missing,” Laporte told Spanish newspaper AS on Thursday.

“Last year we won four trophies in the same season but couldn’t win the Champions League, so if it’s our turn this year, perfect.”

City were knocked out in the quarter-finals last year on away goals by Tottenham Hotspur after having a last-gasp effort ruled out by a VAR review. They were beaten on away goals by AS Monaco in the last 16 in 2017.

“I don’t know what we’ve been doing wrong as the team has been the same in the last few years. Away goals have been key. Last year Tottenham scored the same number of goals as us but eliminated us,” added Laporte.

“We have all the ingredients to do great things. The team is really up for it, we don’t have to change much, we just need a little more luck. We have lacked that final spark which I’m sure we’ll find soon.”

City hold a 2-1 lead over Real going into Friday’s second leg at an empty Etihad Stadium and will be without all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero through injury.

Real will be missing captain Sergio Ramos, who was sent off in the first leg.

“Everyone knows Aguero, he’s an important player to be missing just like theirs. All the goals that he has scored and the career he’s had since he was young speak for themselves,” added Laporte.

“He’s one of the best strikers I’ve ever seen but we believe in our other team mates. Sergio Ramos is also a very important player but we want to show that we can play better than them.”