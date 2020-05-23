Sections
Home / Football / Clarity on World Cup schedule has helped players psychologically: Dennerby

Clarity on World Cup schedule has helped players psychologically: Dennerby

The coach added that he would accept not being able to go ahead with exposure tours ahead of next year’s tournament if the situation with the pandemic doesn’t improve

Updated: May 23, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

File photo of Thomas Dennerby (Image Courtesy: AIFF)

Clarity over the fate of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was to be held later this year in India before being postponed to early 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, has helped players cope psychologically with the ongoing standstill, said Thomas Dennerby, India’s coach for the tournament, during a Q&A session in Facebook on Saturday.

Responding to questions from fans and journalists during the session organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Dennerby, who is currently back home in Sweden, said his players have also been engaged in a fitness regime supervised by the coaching staff.

“We have tried to make sure that the girls continue to have the same focus that they had when they were in the national team camp. The first step for us was to get an answer to the question whether the World Cup would take place. Because even if you try to help them on the mental side, there’s always this question among the players: is my hard work leading me somewhere or is it for nothing? So it was extremely important getting the new dates. Because when we had the webinars with the girls, they had that nice glaze back knowing that the tournament will eventually take place,” Dennerby said.

Explaining how his players have remained engaged during the lockdown, the Swedish coached said, “Before we left India, all the players were given individual fitness program to follow. They report to my and the fitness coach’s phone so we can follow whatever they are doing and what their fitness levels are. After a while, we changed the program a little bit so they get to do new drills. We also have smaller webinars. We have regular conversations one to two times a week.”



The coach also added that he would accept not being able to go ahead with exposure tours ahead of next year’s tournament if the situation with the pandemic doesn’t improve. “It was important to play against some higher-ranked teams. I hope we have another opportunity to play those games in the winter. But if we can’t go out, we have to deal with it as people’s lives are important.

Dennerby, who has previously coached the Sweden and Nigeria women’s senior national teams, was appointed by AIFF in November last year to lead the Indian team out at the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup.

The tournament, which was to be held from November 2 to 21 later this year in India, has been pushed backed to new dates of February 17-March 7, 2021, subject to further monitoring. Five continental qualifying tournaments for the World Cup are yet to take place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth Covid-19 death in Jharkhand, positive cases tally touches 350
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May
May 23, 2020 22:08 IST
Kerala will be able to survive any crisis after Covid-19: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
May 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Mohali shopkeeper held for selling spurious water filter parts
May 23, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.