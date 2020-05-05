COVID-19: 10 positive results from top two football flights in Germany

Sections
Updated: May 05, 2020 12:06 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Berlin

Representational image. (AFP)

The German football league has revealed that clubs in the top two German divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests. Appropriate measures, such as the isolation of affected individuals and associated diagnostic investigations, were carried out directly by the respective clubs in accordance with guidelines issued by local health authorities,” said the DFL on Monday.

“A second wave of tests will be carried out this week. Here too, there may be isolated positive test results, especially since one of the objectives of this second round is to reduce the probability of “false negative” results, which can never be completely ruled out,” the DFL said.

Last week, three players of FC Koln had tested positive for coronavirus. However, the club informed that they have had no further COVID-19 infections after that.



The Bundesliga is set to become the first major football league in Europe to return to competition.

Bundesliga chiefs want to restart the current campaign, with a proposed restart date of May 16 being mooted – although a decision on this date will be decided this Wednesday. The German football season was halted on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

