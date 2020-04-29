Sections
Home / Football / COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time - Report

COVID-19: Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time - Report

“Spanish programme El Chiringuito stated Dybala has had four tests across the last six weeks and the latest one was positive again,” the report in The Sun stated.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:14 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Turin

File image of Paulo Dybala. (AP)

Argentina footballer Paulo Dybala has tested coronavirus positive for the fourth time in the last six weeks, according to media reports. This could come as a big blow for Juventus as Serie A had allowed players to return to individual training from May 4. “Spanish programme El Chiringuito stated Dybala has had four tests across the last six weeks and the latest one was positive again,” the report in The Sun stated.

Dybala was one of the first footballers to contract the virus along side Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani. In March, Dybala had taken to instagram to reveal he and his girlfriend both had tested positive.

Italy has been one of the worst hit countries in the world due to coronavirus pandemic as more than 200,000 people have been infected while in excess of 27,000 individuals have lost their lives so far.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora had earlier suggested that it would be easier to end the football season and if indeed the leagues do start, it should be a gradual process.



“It would be much easier to end the season immediately and the scientific community would agree,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Carrying on the world of football is a very important thing for our country, but we must do it safely. Remember when Serie A didn’t stop? How many teams have gone into quarantine? The [Italian Football Federation] FIGC submitted a protocol and it was considered.

“Today we’re at the end of April, we can’t know for sure how the virus will evolve and how the rules will be respected, therefore we can’t know when the season will resume.

“We’ve been working to resume training from May 18, but that doesn’t mean the leagues will start up again,” he added.

--IANS

bbh/

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 14:49 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
P Chidambaram spotlights MSMEs concern on paying April wages, advises govt
Apr 29, 2020 14:14 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Irrfan Khan’s fans share heartbreaking Life of Pi scene on Twitter. Watch
Apr 29, 2020 15:00 IST
Over two weeks after scrapping SSC paper, Maharashtra board yet to decide marking scheme
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
3 out of 529 journalists that tested for Covid detected positive : Delhi CM
Apr 29, 2020 14:56 IST
Covid-19 update: Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app
Apr 29, 2020 14:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.