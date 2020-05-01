Sections
Home / Football / Croatia’s 2018 WC coach calls for more local presence in Indian leagues

Croatia’s 2018 WC coach calls for more local presence in Indian leagues

“I see too many foreigners in Indian local leagues, there should be less foreigners in Indian local leagues because it hampers the development of local players,” Dalic said.

Updated: May 01, 2020 22:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File image of Zlatko Dalic. (Reuters)

Zlatko Dalic, who guided Croatia to the final of 2018 World Cup, on Friday called for participation of more Indian players in the country’s football leagues at the expense of foreigners. Football coaches from across the country had Dalic for company during an online session organised by the Sports Authority of India and All India Football Federation. The 53 year-old who continues to coach the national team shared his coaching experiences for nearly half an hour.

“I see too many foreigners in Indian local leagues, there should be less foreigners in Indian local leagues because it hampers the development of local players,” Dalic said. “It is difficult to build a solid base of local talent if too many foreigners play in the domestic leagues.”

Dalic stressed on the importance of why a solid grassroots coaching system must exist for top players to emerge, and said a similar system in Croatia has managed to throw up talent despite it being a country of just four million people.

“We have good coaches in our football system who have been there from the grassroot level. That is what has enabled players like Modric, Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic to break through,” he said. Croatia famously reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after beating a number of fancied teams like Argentina and England on the way.



Dalic said that his biggest challenge was never the talent and quality at his disposal, but rather getting Croatia to play as a team during the event. “No one trusted our team before the World Cup but we had been performing well over the past decade. When you play for the national team, you don’t need motivation, playing for the country is motivation enough,” he said.

“The likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, they are fantastic players but my big task was to ensure that this group plays like a team. “The key to our success in that World Cup was that we played as a team. During the prize distribution Modric won the Golden Ball but he was very sad because his country could not win the final.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
May 01, 2020 21:28 IST
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
May 01, 2020 23:44 IST
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 21:37 IST
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
May 01, 2020 12:40 IST

latest news

Will follow ICMR norms to audit deaths: WB
May 01, 2020 23:46 IST
Gujarat: 22 new deaths raise toll to 236; plans afoot to return migrants
May 01, 2020 23:46 IST
HC wants list of hospitals where outstation patients can be treated
May 01, 2020 23:45 IST
India records 2,364 cases in a day, more than 1k in Maha
May 01, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.