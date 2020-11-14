Sections
Croatia’s Brozovic tests positive for coronavirus before Sweden game

Brozovic’s positive test follows that of captain Domagoj Vida, who was taken off at halftime during Wednesday’s friendly against Turkey after the team was notified that he had returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 15:38 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Champions League - Group B - Real Madrid v Inter Milan - Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain - November 3, 2020 Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic REUTERS/Juan Medina (REUTERS)

The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic's club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden. Croatia are third in the Nations League Group 3 on three points from four games, seven behind leaders Portugal and France.

The federation added that it had informed the Brozovic’s club, Inter Milan, as well as Sweden. Croatia are third in the Nations League Group 3 on three points from four games, seven behind leaders Portugal and France.

