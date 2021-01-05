Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 22:32 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 13, 2020 Juventus' Juan Cuadrado REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File photo (REUTERS)

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week. Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic.”

Juve travel to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo’s side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may have to make choices on arms deals, says outgoing US envoy
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase
by Venkatesha Babu
Budget session of Parliament expected to begin on January 29
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Nearly 25,000 birds die of 2 strains of bird flu, states on alert
by Sachin Saini, Shruti Tomar, Naresh Thakur, Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Noida receives rain, minimum temperature rises
by HT Correspondent
Noida’s AQI improves further as rains continue
by HT Correspondent
Lessons from Muradnagar: Yamuna expressway authority forms teams to inspect projects
by Vinod Rajput
Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.