Sections
Home / Football / De Gea best goalkeeper in the world: Solskjaer

De Gea best goalkeeper in the world: Solskjaer

De Gea allowed Steven Bergwijn’s fierce shot to fly through his hands in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday and the goalkeeper has been lambasted by former United players

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 20:28 IST

By Reuters,

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left) and goalkeeper David de Gea react after the final whistle during a Premier League match. (Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes David de Gea is still the best goalkeeper in the world, despite facing criticism for conceding too easily against Tottenham Hotspur.

De Gea allowed Steven Bergwijn’s fierce shot to fly through his hands in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Friday and the goalkeeper was lambasted by former United captain, Roy Keane, who said he was “sick to death” of the goalkeeper.

Another former club captain Gary Neville described De Gea’s dip in form as “more than a blip” but Solskjaer said the Spain international is still delivering match-winning performances on a regular basis.

“I don’t think it is a bad run when you concede two goals in seven games, which included matches against Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Everton,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Tuesday. “He makes great saves; he wins games for us and I still think he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. He’s not making errors that you see time and time again. He’s been consistently working hard in training and I’m very pleased with his work.”



Manchester United, who sit fifth in the league standings, host seventh-placed Sheffield United in their first match back at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat by Newcastle United last weekend, and Solskjaer is wary of a reaction.

“Sometimes a wounded animal is harder to play against,” the Norwegian coach added. “I know Chris Wilder well enough, he will have his team fired up for this game.”

Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay signed a new contract with Manchester United, which will keep him at the club until 2025, with the option to extend for a further year. The 23-year-old academy graduate has made 75 appearances for United since making his debut in 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally past 66,600
Jun 23, 2020 20:43 IST
After abrogation of Art 370, RSS wants probe into S P Mookerjee’s death
Jun 23, 2020 20:40 IST
De Gea best goalkeeper in the world: Solskjaer
Jun 23, 2020 20:28 IST
‘Are we waiting to overtake Brazil?’: Kumaraswamy demands 20-day lockdown
Jun 23, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.