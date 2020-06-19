Sections
Home / Football / Dele Alli unlucky to be suspended, says Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli unlucky to be suspended, says Jose Mourinho

“I can only tell you I feel very sorry that Dele is not playing. Again, I feel very, very sorry that he’s not playing. He’s a player that works so, so hard during all this period and he’s really frustrated that he cannot play the first match,” Mourinho said.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:19 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

File image of Dele Alli. ( Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is unlucky to be suspended for Friday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United, according to his manager Jose Mourinho. England international Alli was suspended for one match and fined after a social media prank making light of the coronavirus pandemic in early February. Speaking at a virtual news conference on Thursday ahead of Tottenham’s first game back after a three-month shutdown of the season, Mourinho said other players had got away with worse behaviour.

“I can only tell you I feel very sorry that Dele is not playing. Again, I feel very, very sorry that he’s not playing. He’s a player that works so, so hard during all this period and he’s really frustrated that he cannot play the first match,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t want to say much more than I don’t think he deserves a one-match ban compared with wrong behaviours at much bigger dimensions that happened during this period without any consequences.”

Mourinho did not name names, but several Premier League players flouted government lockdown rules.



Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, who played against Sheffield United on Wednesday, was involved in a road traffic accident after breaking lockdown to visit a friend, while Manchester City’s Kyle Walker apologised after a tabloid newspaper reported he had invited two women to a party at his house.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended
Jun 19, 2020 11:34 IST
Battle for 19 Rajya Sabha seats today: All you need to know
Jun 19, 2020 11:29 IST
Covid-19: 4 Tamil Nadu districts under lockdown from today, drone monitoring carried out in Chennai
Jun 19, 2020 11:29 IST
After Ghalib and Gulzar, fake poetry in Amrita Pritam’s name
Jun 19, 2020 11:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.