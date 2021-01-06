Sections
Derby squad self-isolating and to miss FA Cup tie - reports

Several Derby players and staff tested positive for the virus on Monday, leading to the closure of the second-tier Championship club’s Moor Farm training ground.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:15 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Derby County’s first-team squad and interim manager Wayne Rooney are self-isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak and will not play a part in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match at Chorley, British media reported on Wednesday.

Academy director Darren Wassall is to take charge of a side made up of youth-team players for the game against sixth-tier Chorley.

League One club Shrewsbury Town also reported several positive tests among their squad.



The third tier team are scheduled to travel to Premier League Southampton for an FA Cup tie on Saturday.

COVID-19 outbreaks have led to four Premier League matches being postponed and more than 50 games in the lower divisions of the English Football League (EFL) have been called off this season.

Premier League teams are now being tested twice a week even as a new national COVID-19 lockdown was announced on Monday due to surging infections in the country caused by a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus.

The EFL announced later on Wednesday that twice-weekly COVID-19 testing would be introduced for all 72 clubs in the second, third and fourth divisions next week, with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) funding the tests.

“Football has provided temporary relief for many fans during the lockdown,” PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said.

“We believe that this comprehensive and expansive approach to testing will help support clubs and be an important factor in maintaining fixtures and ensuring that football can continue during this challenging period.”

