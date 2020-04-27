Sections
Home / Football / Didn’t know my passport was illegal: Ronaldinho after 32 days in jail

Didn’t know my passport was illegal: Ronaldinho after 32 days in jail

Ronaldinho has insisted he didn’t know his documents were illegal and also stated he showed full cooperation with the authorities in the aftermath of the airport fiasco.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:00 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Asuncion

Former soccer star Ronaldinho talks as he walks escorted by Police officers. (AP)

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho pleaded his innocence while speaking for the first time after spending 32 days in a Paraguayan prison. The former Barcelona forward is currently under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion after he was arrested along with his cavalry for entering the country with forged documents.

Ronaldinho has insisted he didn’t know his documents were illegal and also stated he showed full cooperation with the authorities in the aftermath of the airport fiasco.

“We were totally surprised to learn that the documents were not legal,” Ronaldinho told ABC Color. “Since then our intention has been to collaborate with the justice system to clarify the facts.

“From that moment until today, we have explained everything and facilitated everything that has been requested of us.



“It was a tough blow, I never imagined that I would go through such a situation. All my life I have sought to reach the highest professional level and bring joy to people with my football,” he added.

Ronaldinho also revealed what his plans are after he is allowed to go back to his home nation once investigation ends.

“The first thing will be to give a big kiss to my mother, who has lived through this difficult phase since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, at her home.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: J&K evacuates 369 students from Kota
Apr 27, 2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.