Sections
Home / Football / Diego Maradona pleads for ‘Hand of God’ to end pandemic

Diego Maradona pleads for ‘Hand of God’ to end pandemic

The World Cup winner referred to his hand-assisted goal in the 1986 World Cup after Argentine football chiefs voted to end the current season as well as suspend relegation, saving Maradona-managed bottom club Gimnasia from the drop.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 12:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Buenos Aires

Argentina's Diego Maradona scores 1st goal with his Hand of God, past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. (Bob Thomas/Getty Images)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has asked the “Hand of God” to deliver the world from the coronavirus pandemic and allow normal life to resume.

The World Cup winner referred to his hand-assisted goal in the 1986 World Cup after Argentine football chiefs voted to end the current season as well as suspend relegation, saving Maradona-managed bottom club Gimnasia from the drop.

“Today this happened to us and many people say it is a new Hand of God,” said Maradona, alluding to his infamous goal against England.

“But today I’m asking for that hand to end this pandemic so people can go back to living their lives, healthy and happy.”Then-Argentine captain Maradona responded to the controversy over his goal at the World Cup in Mexico by saying “it was the Hand of God!” Argentina went on to beat England 2-1 in the quarter-final.



On being thrown a lifeline by the suspension of the season, he told Argentine daily Clarin: “It’s not the ending we had wanted, we were convinced we could save ourselves on the pitch.”Argentina has been in lockdown since March 20 against the coronavirus, which by early Wednesday had infected 4,114 people with 207 deaths.

The 59-year-old Maradona, appointed to manage struggling Gimnasia in September, said clubs in Argentina are facing years of financial difficulty.

“Hopefully it is understood that we have to face what’s coming together, for the good of football. No-one is like Rambo in this war, because even Rambo loses against this.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 13:40 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Apr 30, 2020 13:34 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor aced many genres, roles in his long career
Apr 30, 2020 14:02 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima bids him goodbye on Instagram
Apr 30, 2020 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 confirmed to arrive in second quarter
Apr 30, 2020 13:57 IST
World war veteran who raised millions for charity turns 100, flooded with cards and wishes
Apr 30, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.