Dortmund defends players pictured without masks

League rules during the coronavirus pandemic say players should minimize contact with people from outside their household. They have to wear masks for large parts of game days unless actually on the field.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 10:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Berlin

Borussia Dortmund has defended a group of players who were accused of breaking Bundesliga hygiene rules while getting haircuts.

German newspaper Bild reports that some of the players were pictured without face masks during appointments at home with a celebrity barber. Forward Jadon Sancho was among the players.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he spoke with the players about their behavior and adds that they only removed their face masks to pose briefly for pictures. Zorc adds that the 20-year-old Sancho is still “very young.”



