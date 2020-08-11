Sections
Home / Football / Borussia Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Manchester United links

Borussia Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Manchester United links

Zorc added that Dortmund had already given Sancho a pay rise “to match the development of his performances” last summer. “So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then,” he said.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST

By Associated Press, BAD RAGAZ

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - June 6, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lars Baron/Pool via REUTERS DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video (REUTERS)

England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday. “We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Zorc said at the team’s training camp in Switzerland.

Zorc added that Dortmund had already given Sancho a pay rise “to match the development of his performances” last summer. “So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then,” he said.

Sancho’s contract was originally due to run to 2022. Dortmund made no announcement regarding the one-year extension when it was made. Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the offseason after the club qualified for next season’s Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer declined to respond to the announcement by Dortmund. “I can’t comment on other teams’ players,” he said after United beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the Europa League quarterfinals.



Sancho was one of Dortmund’s stand-out performers last season. The 20-year-old forward scored 17 goals and set up 17 more in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

Due to circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the transfer period will run to Oct. 5. The next day is the closing date for clubs to register players for the group stages of the new season’s UEFA competitions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

JKAP’s Altaf Bukhari demands high-level probe into disappearance of 3 Rajouri labourers
Aug 11, 2020 07:47 IST
Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals
Aug 11, 2020 07:38 IST
Extra-time Fernandes penalty sends United into Europa semis
Aug 11, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.