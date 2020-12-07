Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Draw enough, defeat may do but PSG aim to beat Basaksehir

Draw enough, defeat may do but PSG aim to beat Basaksehir

A draw would also be enough for the French champions to qualify, while a defeat would mean the United v Leipzig game would need to have a winner for PSG to advance.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:34 IST

By Reuters, PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (R) fights for the ball with Montpellier's French defender Junior Sambia (L) and Montpellier's Portuguese defender Pedro Mendes (C) during the French L1 football match between Montpellier Herault (MHSC) and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on December 5, 2020. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (AFP)

Paris St Germain could still reach the Champions League last 16 if they lose to Istanbul Basaksehir but coach Thomas Tuchel will not be satisfied with anything less than a victory on Tuesday. PSG have nine points in Group H along with RB Leipzig and Manchester United and a win would send the French champions through to the knockout stage as group winners.

A draw would also be enough for the French champions to qualify, while a defeat would mean the United v Leipzig game would need to have a winner for PSG to advance.

Tuchel’s side have dragged themselves into a favourable position in the group as they face a Turkish team who have won one and lost four including their last two away games.

“The players know how hard they had to work to put themselves in that situation,” Tuchel told a news conference on Monday after PSG took maximum points in their last two games.

“We’re going to prepare seriously for this game. It’s a third final (for us) in the group and we’re looking to win it after (beating) Manchester (United) and Leipzig.

“Our first goal is to win, that’s all we think about. We need to show respect for the game and for the opponents. There’s no easy game in the Champions League.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
Dec 07, 2020 21:29 IST
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Dec 07, 2020 20:46 IST
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Dec 07, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:46 IST
MP: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore
Dec 07, 2020 21:38 IST
Fardeen Khan says he lost 18 kgs in 6 months
Dec 07, 2020 21:36 IST
All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP
Dec 07, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.