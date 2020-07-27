Sections
Home / Football / Dybala’s injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon

Dybala’s injury not as serious as thought, could face Lyon

Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:53 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Juventus' Paulo Dybala reacts after missing a chance to score. (AP)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala’s injury is less serious than first believed and he could be ready for next week’s Champions League match against Lyon. Dybala pulled up with an apparent left thigh issue and had to be replaced in the first half of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sampdoria, a result which secured the Turin club’s record-extending ninth straight Serie A title.

On Monday, Juventus said tests “revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh.

“His condition will be evaluated day by day,” added Juventus, which did not say how long Dybala will be out.

Recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.



Juventus plays Lyon in the second leg of round of 16 on Aug. 7. It needs to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarterfinals in Lisbon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doctors stage protest at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital
Jul 27, 2020 21:28 IST
Money exchanger robbed of ₹3 lakh in Chandigarh market
Jul 27, 2020 21:26 IST
NIA grills Kerala CM’s former secretary for 9 hours in gold smuggling case
Jul 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 27, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.