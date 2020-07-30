Sections
Home / Football / East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach

East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach

The Goan will replace Spaniard coach Mario Rivera under whom East Bengal finished runners-up in the I-League last season.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

East Bengal players celebrate (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

East Bengal on Wednesday announced the appointment of Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season.

“East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa,” the red-and-gold brigade said in a late night announcement on their official Twitter handle.

 

The Goan will replace Spaniard coach Mario Rivera under whom East Bengal finished runners-up in the I-League last season.



Francisco was the deputy to Nelo Vingada at Northeast United FC in ISL 2016.

Francisco took his first strides in coaching as a 20-year-old with Salcete FC.

The Margao-resident then headed the youth development setup of Salgaocar. He has been the former youth coach of India’s U-14, U-17 and U-19 teams as well as AIFF’s Elite Academy.

An AFC ‘A’ Licence holder from Jamshedpur in 2008, Francisco also holds Pro License under the AFC.

It is still not clear whether East Bengal will play in the top tier Indian Super League or the I-League.

Following their split with Quess Corp, the century-old club have already got their sporting rights back and are believed to be in talks with Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises Limited owned by Kolkata-born NRI Prasoon Mukherjee.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also keen for the red-and-gold’s foray into the ISL and the state government is helping out in roping in an investor.

Their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan are set to debut after their merger with ATK and it remains to be seen whether the top-tier league will see the much-anticipated derby.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2020’s final Mars mission all set for blastoff from Florida
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Focus on Indian culture highlights RSS influence on New Education Policy and all the latest news
Jul 30, 2020 08:59 IST
East Bengal appoint Francisco as new coach
Jul 30, 2020 08:53 IST
Somen Mitra: Master organiser who failed to stop spilt in Bengal Congress
Jul 30, 2020 08:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.