Sections
Home / Football / East Bengal players, official asked to ‘vacate’ flats

East Bengal players, official asked to ‘vacate’ flats

Most of East Bengal’s foreign players have left home but a few are still here along with the Spaniard Nodar who had preferred to stay back.

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

East Bengal celebrates 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan at the I-League match, at Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Some East Bengal players, including foreign recruits, and physical trainer Carlos Nodar, who are still stuck here amid the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, have been asked to “vacate their flats” provided by sponsors Quess Corp.

Most of East Bengal’s foreign players have left home but a few are still here along with the Spaniard Nodar who had preferred to stay back.

“This is the worst thing to happen. Where will we go now especially when there’s nationwide lockdown in force,” a player told PTI, confirming the development.

“There is no way we can vacate at this point of time but the management is just ignoring our calls. Let’s wait and watch.”The Bangalore-based Quess group, which is exiting the club on May 31, had last month activated the Force Majeure clause, citing COVID-19 pandemic, to terminate all the contracts with effect from May 1. The players had approached the Football Players’ Association of India.



No top official from the Quess Corp was available for a reaction but the East Bengal players said they have received a message from the ‘QEBFC admin team” which has circulated the message.

“As per notification from the owners of the residential accommodations in Rosedale, Uniworld and other residences, we will be handing over the apartments to the respective owners by 25th May, 2020,” read the message purportedly sent by Quess management.

“From 18th May 2020, we will start to clean, repair and sanitise all the vacated apartments. Those who have personal belongings lying in the apartments please try and collect it by 20th May, 2020. QEBFC (Quess East Bengal Football Club) will not be responsible for any loss of your personal belongings which are in your respective apartments.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mutations in virus not specific to India: Harsh Vardhan
May 19, 2020 23:45 IST
MC sets up call centre to help out migrants willing to go back home
May 19, 2020 23:45 IST
Punjab not to delineate red, orange or green zones
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Infections rise in four states after migrants return
May 19, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.