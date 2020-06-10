Sections
Home / Football / East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

“We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was held up because of the current lockdown crisis,” an East Bengal top official said.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:59 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

East Bengal celebrates 3-2 victory over Mohun Bagan at the I-League match. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

East Bengal on Wednesday began sending the return contracts papers to their 20 newly recruited players which were held up due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

“We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was held up because of the current lockdown crisis,” an East Bengal top official said.

Photocopies of contracts of two of the East Bengal recruits are in possession with PTI.

Earlier, there were reports that the club are yet to return the contract of the players whom they had signed in the last couple of months for the upcoming 2020-21 season.



Rubbishing the reports, the East Bengal top official said: “A section in media are trying to misguide football lovers by spreading such speculation.

“Those who are writing this want to kill the sport in the country and they are doing it intentionally. It’s purely their vested interest.”The players who have signed for East Bengal this season are Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Rino Anto, CK Vineeth, Vikas Saini, Pritam Singh, Anil Chavan, Girik Khosla, Sankar Roy, Keegan Pereira, Mohammed Irshad, Bikash Jairu, Cavin Lobo, Sehnaj Singh, Loken Meitei, Rafique Ali Sardar, Angousana Luwang, Gurtej Singh, Novin Gurung, Lalram Chullova, Balwant Singh.They have also retained the services of goalkeeper Mirshad Michu.

East Bengal have terminated their tie-up with Quess Corp who had a 70 per cent stake. Both the parties had a three-year deal but the Bengaluru-based investors exited in two years.

There’s little clarity on the exit strategy between the two parties and on whether the sporting rights, currently enjoyed by the joint venture, has been transferred back to the club.

This has led to further speculation that East Bengal may not be able to take part in Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield.

The All India Football Federation also had asked East Bengal to clarify the ownership structure following Quess’ exit to clear AFC’s club licensing criteria.

“So, does that mean Quess will make a team and play? We have a fan base of more than 4 crore all over the world. Will they take it for granted. Everything will be sorted,” the official asserted.

The club is desperately looking for sponsors to follow their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan into joining the Indian Super League.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

NCP marks 21st anniversary with low-key celebrations
Jun 10, 2020 23:35 IST
Patiala man booked for murder of 8-month pregnant wife
Jun 10, 2020 23:33 IST
Minutes after firing outside his shop, Moga trader gets ₹10-lakh extortion call
Jun 10, 2020 23:32 IST
Staff trouble hits pvt labs, testing still to peak in city
Jun 10, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.