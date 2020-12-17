Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Edinson Cavani of Manchester United charged with misconduct by FA over racial term

Edinson Cavani of Manchester United charged with misconduct by FA over racial term

The 33-year-old Uruguayan had apologised for the post, which he sent after Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 on Nov. 29, saying it was an affectionate greeting to a friend.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:00 IST

By Reuters, London

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring a goal. (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with an aggravated breach of the Football Association’s (FA) rules for using the word “negrito” in an Instagram post last month. The 33-year-old Uruguayan had apologised for the post, which he sent after Manchester United beat Southampton 3-2 on Nov. 29, saying it was an affectionate greeting to a friend.

“Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct... in relation to a social media post on Thursday Nov. 29, 2020,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that... a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach’... as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”



United issued a statement defending the striker, saying there was no malicious intent behind Cavani’s message.

“Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism and we will continue to work with the FA... in that regard,” the club said.

“Edinson and the club were clear that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind the message, which he deleted and apologised for, as soon as he was informed that it could have been misconstrued.

“The player and the club will now consider the charge and respond to the FA accordingly.”

Cavani, who is back in training after a muscle injury but is still doubtful for United’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United on Thursday, has until Jan. 4 to respond to the charge.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
by Sweta Goswami
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IT secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney pushes for India’s own data protection model
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Kashmir ki kani: How a small village revived a dying art
by Mir Ehsan
India’s first Waqf liaison centre set up in Pune
by Nadeem Inamdar
This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue
by Nikita Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.