Sections
Home / Football / Edu Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Edu Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:11 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

File image of Edu Garcia. (ISL)

Spanish mid-fielder Edu Garcia has signed a two-year deal with newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Kolkata-based franchise of the Indian Super League announced on Thursday. Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

“I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green and Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club,” the 30-year-old said in a statement. The former Real Zaragoza mid-fielder scored six goals and three assists for ATK last season, making him a key figure up front with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez.

With the signing, the Antonio Habas-coached side thus retained their quartet going into the 2020-21 season. ATK this season have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Kolkata heavyweights and reigning I-League champions Mohun Bagan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC Result 2020: KSEEB class 10 result expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check
Aug 06, 2020 19:35 IST
August 5: A tribute to the values of the Republic
Aug 06, 2020 19:34 IST
PMC control room for bed management
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
‘I am taking the kitten home’: Mumbai Man rescues cat amid heavy rainfall
Aug 06, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.