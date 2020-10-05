Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Spurs defeat

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra says his former side are a “shambles” after their 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won nine major trophies, sympathised with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the club failing to land their transfer targets and questioned the role of the board in the years since Alex Ferguson’s departure as manager in 2013.

“I’m a positive person, but I never want to talk about United because every time you tell the truth, it can hurt,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“I’m passionate and I love my club, but I know you have to have some filter when you talk on TV, but it’s a shambles.

“I feel sad for the manager ... What about the board? It’s how many years since Ferguson left? How many managers have been sacked?” added Evra, who said talking about the club’s struggles made him want to end his contract as a Sky pundit.

“We don’t know because he wants players like (Jadon) Sancho but they don’t go for the right price. What’s going on with my club? I’m really emotional. It’s difficult to break a man like me, I’m a positive person.

“I don’t promote violence but many people need a good slap at this club right now.”