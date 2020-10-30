Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies - family

England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles dies - family

Stiles was a tough tackling midfielder and an integral part of the Manchester United side under Matt Busby who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:19 IST

By Agence France-Presse, London

FILE - In this July 30, 1966 file photo, England midfield player Nobby Stiles, right, looks at the Jules Rimet Cup, held by England captain Bobby Moore after they had won the World Cup Final at Wembley, London. (AP)

Nobby Stiles, a member of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team, died on Friday aged 78 after a long illness, his family announced.

Stiles was a tough tackling midfielder and an integral part of the Manchester United side under Matt Busby who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

“The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness,” read a family statement.

“The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Oct 30, 2020 19:46 IST
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Oct 30, 2020 20:51 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:31 IST
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Oct 30, 2020 16:44 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC chief directs civic body officials to initiate public dealings
Oct 30, 2020 22:26 IST
IPL 2020 - KXIP Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 30, 2020 22:26 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Ashwin strikes to remove Uthappa
Oct 30, 2020 22:31 IST
Ludhiana: Covid claims two more lives in city
Oct 30, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.