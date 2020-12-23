England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, the FA added.