Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:35 IST

By Reuters, London

File photo of Kieran Trippier. (Action Images via Reuters)

Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.

“An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing,” the FA said in a statement.

The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer’s governing body FIFA, the FA added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
by Shishir Gupta
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri

latest news

Farmers hold ‘kisan panchayat’ rally at Fatehabad, submit memorandum to BJP MLA
by HT Correspondent
Cabinet meet: Haryana govt approves Delhi-Panipat rapid transport system
by HT Correspondent
New drug combination could improve glucose, weight control in diabetes
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
CWG 2022: Nations will lose berths if weightlifters are caught for doping
by B Shrikant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.