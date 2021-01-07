Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker

English FA concluded Cavani not racist while banning striker

The full findings of the FA regulatory commission were published on Thursday, explaining why the Uruguayan received the minimum three-game suspension in the regulations.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 21:11 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester United - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 29, 2020 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt (Pool via REUTERS)

The English Football Association panel banned Edinson Cavani for three matches despite accepting the Manchester United striker was not racist and had not known his language was offensive.

Cavani hadn’t been in England long in October when he posted a public message to a friend on Instagram using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.

The full findings of the FA regulatory commission were published on Thursday, explaining why the Uruguayan received the minimum three-game suspension in the regulations.

“The commission were satisfied that the player wrote his reply in affectionate appreciation of a message from his Uruguayan friend and that it was not designed or intended to be racist or offensive either to his friend or others reading the content of the Instagram post,” the three-person FA commission said.



“Such a conclusion was supported by all the available evidence relevant to the circumstances in which the post was made and having regard to the character and response of the player.... However, it is not sufficient that the player simply had no such intent.”

The FA argued that “a follower of English Premier League football would have understandably concluded that the words used were racially offensive.”

After being released by Paris Saint-Germain, Cavani had been living in England for only a couple of months when the message was posted.

The FA accepted he had not been “sufficiently exposed to the language and culture of this country so as to allow him to have understood that words that were affectionate and unoffensive in his native language, were unquestionably offensive in this country.”

But the FA commission expressed surprise about United’s lack of media training for a new signing who did not speak English “to be better placed to understand the cultural differences that might give rise to issues with a foreign player posting information on a social media platform.”

Cavani will serve the third game of his ban on Saturday when United plays Watford in the FA Cup. Cavani was also fined 100,000 pounds (then $136,500) and ordered to complete face-to-face education.

There has been an outcry over the punishment from Uruguayans, including players Luis Suarez and Diego Godin.

The Uruguayan players’ union said the FA, not Cavani, committed a “discriminatory and racist act” because the ban punishes “our whole culture, our way of life.” The union urged the FA to review its disciplinary processes “to take into account the plurality of people’s ways of life and cultures.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar
Tractor march, ‘healthy talks’: Meeting between farmers, Centre tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
by HT Correspondent
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
by Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni

latest news

Facebook bans US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
by hindustantimes.com
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
by Neeraj Chauhan & Rezaul H Laskar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
by Bloomberg | Posted by Mallika Soni
Here’s how human migration patterns are connected to Vitamin D deficiencies
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.