English League Cup final moved to April

A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for London and south-east England came into force on Sunday. Spectators are banned from sporting events in tier three and four.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 09:47 IST

By Associated Press, London

The English League Cup final has been moved from February to April in hope fans will be able to attend at Wembley Stadium. The English Football League on Monday said the final was pushed back from Feb. 28 to April 25.

“The number of fans permitted will be dependent on government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person,” the EFL said in a statement.

The quarterfinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday.

