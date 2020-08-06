Sections
English Premier League reverts to maximum 3 substitutions

A maximum seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around September 12.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:10 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs (Action Images via Reuters)

The Premier League will revert to a maximum of three substitutions in matches next season with England’s top division clubs deciding to no longer allow two additional changes. Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule after the league’s pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown ended in June. Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won’t be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.

A maximum seven substitutes will be allowed on the bench but only three can be brought on when the new season begins around September 12.

