Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Premier League: Four people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks

Premier League: Four people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks

The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:13 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs (Action Images via Reuters)

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League. The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.

A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested from Monday to Sunday last week.

League play began on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 15, 2020 01:27 IST
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Sep 15, 2020 06:47 IST
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
Sep 15, 2020 06:48 IST
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Sep 15, 2020 06:30 IST

latest news

UAE announces emergency approval for use of Covid-19 vaccine
Sep 15, 2020 07:14 IST
Premier League: 4 people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks
Sep 15, 2020 07:13 IST
India beats China, becomes member of UN’s ECOSOC body
Sep 15, 2020 07:10 IST
PSG ‘strongly’ back Neymar claim to being racially abused
Sep 15, 2020 07:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.