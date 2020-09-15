Premier League: Four people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks
Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League. The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.
A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested from Monday to Sunday last week.
League play began on Saturday.