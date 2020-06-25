Sections
Home / Football / Etihad Stadium to be scene of Liverpool-Man City potential title decider

Etihad Stadium to be scene of Liverpool-Man City potential title decider

The match was one of five that police had requested be played at neutral venues but Manchester City Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) said that it had no objections to the game taking place at City’s Etihad Stadium.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:48 IST

By Reuters,

(Reuters)

Manchester City’s clash with league leaders Liverpool next Thursday will take place at the Etihad Stadium and not at a neutral ground, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters. Liverpool could seal their first English league crown in 30 years against City next Thursday, and authorities were concerned that fans might congregate outside the stadium to celebrate their success, flouting restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The match was one of five that police had requested be played at neutral venues but Manchester City Council’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG) said that it had no objections to the game taking place at City’s Etihad Stadium.

“Following the most recent round of Premier League fixtures... the SAG has signalled it has no objections to the fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium as planned,” Luthfur Rahman, executive member of the Manchester City Council, said in a statement. “As with all other Premier League matches this fixture will take place behind closed doors, with no fans present.”

If City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday then Liverpool will be crowned Champions. Should City win at Stamford Bridge, however, then Liverpool can seal the title with a draw against Pep Guardiola’s side next week.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bhonsle movie review: Manoj Bajpayee delivers a masterclass in acting
Jun 25, 2020 19:57 IST
Vande Bharat Mission- 4th phase to begin from July 4
Jun 25, 2020 19:49 IST
Ad hoc coaching in 32 disciplines to start in phased manner
Jun 25, 2020 19:49 IST
Premier League: As Manchester City face Chelsea, Liverpool eye history
Jun 25, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.