Sections
Home / Football / Europa League 2020: Wolves need more time off before new season, says Santo

Europa League 2020: Wolves need more time off before new season, says Santo

With the new Premier League season set to begin on Sept. 12, Santo fears his players will not have enough time to recharge their batteries if they progress to the latter stages of the Europa League, whose final is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:29 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo during training. (Handout via REUTERS)

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has echoed Chelsea boss Frank Lampard’s call for the Premier League to give teams in European competitions an extended break ahead of the new season, to protect the health of players.

Wolves host Olympiakos Piraeus on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie which is evenly poised at 1-1.

With the new Premier League season set to begin on Sept. 12, Santo fears his players will not have enough time to recharge their batteries if they progress to the latter stages of the Europa League, whose final is scheduled for Aug. 21.

“I’m hopeful the Premier League will look at that and allow the teams involved a little bit more time,” the Wolves boss told British media on Wednesday. “We have a tight schedule next season and they must be aware of the health of the players.”



“The Premier League should acknowledge the teams involved in Europe, depending on how far they go. We are going to play in August and we’re going to start playing again in September.

“I’m sure they will look at it and adjust the schedule. For sure, no team will be able to give too much time for the players to recover.”

Santo is hoping Portuguese winger Daniel Podence, who joined Wolves from Olympiakos in January, can provide his players with the insight they need to overcome the Greek side.

“It’s always useful, all the details, all the info you can gather and pass to the players. Daniel is a big source of information, so we have to take all we can from him,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anand Mahindra shares video of tractor being used to milk cows. Watch
Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
‘Drug smuggler’ cat detained in high-security Sri Lankan prison escapes
Aug 06, 2020 13:25 IST
Scheme to give free sanitary napkins to 22.50 lakh BPL women, girls launched
Aug 06, 2020 13:24 IST
Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.