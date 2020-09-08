Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / European clubs to ask for 5 substitutes in UEFA competitions

European clubs to ask for 5 substitutes in UEFA competitions

The option to increase the three-substitute quota and protect players during schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic was originally given to competition organizers by FIFA’s rule-making panel.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:41 IST

By Associated Press, GENEVA

General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw. (REUTERS)

Europe’s top soccer clubs said Tuesday they want UEFA to let teams use five substitutes in Champions League and Europa League games this season.

The option to increase the three-substitute quota and protect players during schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic was originally given to competition organizers by FIFA’s rule-making panel.

UEFA approved five subs for the completion of 2019-20 club competitions, but this season’s qualifying rounds have reverted to three subs.

The European Club Association wants UEFA’s executive committee to take up the issue when it meets Sept. 24 in Budapest, Hungary.



ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli, who sits on the UEFA executive committee, said the board would be asked to extend the rule and create a “consistent, harmonized style of play” across the continent.

Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1 already voted to allow five subs, though the English Premier League will have just three despite most of the 20 clubs wanting five. Critics say the option of more subs favors wealthier clubs with deeper rosters.

European club soccer faces a congested schedule with just eight months for most domestic leagues to complete their mid-September to mid-May program.

All available midweek dates are booked from October through mid-December just for UEFA-organized games for club and national teams.

“We hope (UEFA) will listen to us as they normally do when it’s sporting related matters and also when it’s about the health of players,” Agnelli said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 23:43 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sep 08, 2020 23:55 IST

latest news

Dharmendra Pradhan writes to railway minister, seeks Shramik trains to ferry migrant workers from Odisha
Sep 09, 2020 00:21 IST
2018 murder case: Gangster Budha arrested in Panchkula
Sep 09, 2020 00:19 IST
Haryana farmers demand special girdawari for cotton crop damaged by whitefly, leaf curl
Sep 09, 2020 00:17 IST
PUBG pulls India rights from China-based Tencent Games after ban
Sep 09, 2020 00:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.