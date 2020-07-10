Everton held at home by improving Southampton

Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings’s opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday.

After an impressive start, in which Stuart Armstrong had an effort ruled out, Southampton should have grabbed the lead when they were awarded a penalty but James Ward-Prowse, who had been impeded, blasted the spot-kick against the bar.

The Saints did take the lead in the 31st minute, though, when a scuffed Armstrong shot fell to Ings and the forward did well to collect and round Jordan Pickford before sliding home.

Ings has now scored 19 of Southampton’s 43 goals in the league this season as he continues to push his claims for an England call-up.

The hosts drew level in the mid-table clash two minutes before the interval when Richarlison brought down a long diagonal ball from Lucas Digne and confidently finished.

Southampton ended the game strongest but Everton’s defence, well-marshalled by Michael Keane, kept the visitors at bay to leave Carlo Ancelotti’s side in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.

Everton are now unbeaten in 10 straight Premier League games at Goodison Park, while Southampton have earned 27 points away from home this season, the fourth most of any Premier League side.

“We could have killed the game in the first half if we were more clinical with the finishing,” said Southampton’s Austrian manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“We did not play it like an away game, it was a grown-up game and that is a good thing for me,” he said.

Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed with Everton’s first-half display and a result which hampers their already slim chances of playing in the Europa League next season.

“It is not a good result but we have four games, we have to keep fighting and see what happens after. It will not be easy but we have to try,” the Italian manager said.