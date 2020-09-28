Everton’s Ancelotti plays down talk of Walcott exit

Sections
Walcott, who arrived from Arsenal in 2018, has made one appearance for Everton this season, in the 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:21 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. (REUTERS)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is confident Theo Walcott will not leave the club in the transfer window after omitting the English winger from the squad for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has not featured in the Merseyside club’s last three matches and British media have linked him with a move to Leeds United.

Asked whether Walcott could leave the club in the transfer window, Ancelotti said: “I don’t think so. The problem is the competition is really high in this moment. Sometimes it can happen that a player, like Theo, is not involved.

“Unfortunately, this is the decision I have to take and I am not absolutely happy to take this kind of decision, to leave out a player like Walcott. A player who is professional, serious in training and always ready.”

Everton, who are second in the Premier League standings with three wins from three, face West Ham United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

