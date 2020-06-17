Everton’s Andre Gomes available for derby, Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph doubtful: Ancelotti

Sections
Gomes, who required surgery after suffering a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle in November, had just made a comeback to the side before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:45 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Action Images via Reuters)

Everton’s Andre Gomes is fit for their return to Premier League action against leaders and local rivals Liverpool on Sunday while Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph are close to returns from injuries, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Yet the Portugal international missed an intra-squad game at Goodison Park on Saturday to nurse a minor knock.

“Andre Gomes is training with the team so he is not going to have a problem for Sunday,” Ancelotti, whose side are 12th in the table, told the club’s website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1682679/everton-manager-ancelotti-provides-gomes-update.



“The physical condition of the team in general is good and we’re looking to recover Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph. Mina has a check on Wednesday.

“They’re both close to coming back to training but remain doubts for the game on Sunday. If they do not play, we hope they will be with us for the match at Norwich.”

Ancelotti also said forward Theo Walcott is expected to return to training in three weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The derby will be played behind closed doors and Ancelotti said the squad practised at the stadium to get a feel of playing in front of empty stands.

“It was organised to give the players the feeling of being at Goodison Park without the crowd. To check the pitch, with the new grass,” the Italian manager said.

“The intensity of the game was good. We have to improve but we are using this week to do that and prepare the team as best as possible.”

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

