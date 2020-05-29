Sections
FA Cup to resume with quarter-finals set for June 27, 28

“Following the announcement that the 2019-20 Premier League season will provisionally restart on Wednesday 17 June, the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals will now take place over the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:07 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, London

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2019 (REUTERS)

The English FA Cup football competition has been provisionally slated to resume with the quarter-finals on June 27-28 and the final set to be held on August 1.

“We have today agreed a provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup, which has been on hold since the outbreak of COVID-19,” the statement on the FA Cup’s official website, www.thefa.com, read on Friday.

“Following the announcement that the 2019-20 Premier League season will provisionally restart on Wednesday 17 June, the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals will now take place over the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June.

“The Emirates FA Cup semi-finals will take place across the weekend of Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July, with the Emirates FA Cup Final on Saturday 1 August,” it further read.



“We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019-20 Emirates FA Cup,” said chief executive officer, Mark Bullingham.

“The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League executive and clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and, while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority,” he added.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures: Leicester City v Chelsea; Newcastle United v Manchester City; Sheffield United v Arsenal; Norwich City v Manchester United.

