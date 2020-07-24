Sections
Fabinho's house burgled during PL title celebrations - Reports

The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old’s empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and stole items of jewellery and a car.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:41 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Liverpool's Fabinho celebrates scoring their third goal. (REUTERS)

The home of Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was burgled as the player celebrated the Premier League club’s first English league crown in 30 years, British media reported.

The BBC reported that thieves broke into the 26-year-old’s empty house in Formby between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning and stole items of jewellery and a car.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said in a statement to British media that the car had since been recovered in Wigan.

Liverpool lifted the league trophy on Wednesday following a 5-3 victory over Chelsea in their final home game of the season at Anfield.



Liverpool’s Senegal striker Sadio Mane had his house burgled while he was playing in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich in February last year.

