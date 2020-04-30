Sections
Fabregas' 95-year-old great-grandmother overcomes coronavirus

Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 16:29 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Monaco

File image of Fabregas. (File)

Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed that his great-grandmother, who is aged 95, has successfully recovered from COVID-19. Fabregas also lauded the doctors and nurses who he said are working tirelessly in these tough times when the entire world is reeling from the effect of the pandemic. “She has overcome coronavirus at 95 years of age. Yesterday the report came out negative,” Fabregas said in a tweet in Spanish on Wednesday.

“My great-grandmother is a super heroine but none of this would have been possible without the doctors and nurses who are giving their lives at the moment so that we all can live a little bit better during these difficult times,” he added.

Fabregas’ Monaco was placed at the ninth spot when the French Ligue 1 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe recently told country’s national assembly that “the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume” before September.



“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports,” he said.

