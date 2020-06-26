Factbox: List of trophies won by Liverpool

List of trophies won by Liverpool since they were founded in 1892:

LEAGUE TITLES

First Division/Premier League (19): 1900-01, 1905-06, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1946-47, 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20

Second Division (4): 1893-94, 1895-96, 1904-05, 1961-62

DOMESTIC CUPS

FA Cup (7): 1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06

League Cup (8): 1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1994-95, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12

FA Community Shield (15): 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 (*shared)

EUROPEAN HONOURS

European Cup/Champions League (6): 1976-77, 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84, 2004-05, 2018-19

UEFA Cup/Europa League (3): 1972-73, 1975-76, 2000-01

Super Cup (4): 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

WORLDWIDE

FIFA Club World Cup: 2019