Sections
Home / Football / Fans and soccer back in Vietnam after coronavirus shutdown

Fans and soccer back in Vietnam after coronavirus shutdown

Despite sharing a long land border with China, where the virus originated, Vietnam, with a population of almost 100 million has recorded just 328 cases and not a single recorded death.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:21 IST

By Associated Press, HO CHI MINH CITY Vietnam

Mannequins are placed in spectator seats to cheer South Korea's football club FC Seoul team. (via REUTERS)

Soccer was back and so were the spectators in Vietnam on Friday when the top domestic league resumed after the coronavirus shutdown.

Fans were allowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s scoreless draw with Hai Phong among three matches, But unlike Germany’s Bundesliga and South Korea’s K-League, which returned to action in May with empty arenas, more than 1,000 fans attended the V-League game at Hai Phong.

Allowing spectators to the matches was the result of Vietnam’s successful efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Despite sharing a long land border with China, where the virus originated, Vietnam, with a population of almost 100 million has recorded just 328 cases and not a single recorded death.

The number, affected by an inconvenient kickoff time, was small compared to the league’s average attendance of over 7,000 in 2019.



Fans were subjected to temperature checks as they entered the stadiums, which were limited to half of normal capacity. They were not required to wear masks.

“Obviously we are happy to play in front of fans as this is what makes football special,” said Ho Chi Minh coach Jung Hae-sung. “We have been waiting a long time for the league to restart.”

There were two rounds of games played earlier in the year before the league was suspended in March. The number of games will be reduced from the usual 26 to 18 or 20 as authorities hope to complete the season by the end of October.

In Friday’s other matches, more than 3,000 saw Nam Dinh lose 2-1 at home to The Cong while about 800 attended Sai Gon FC’s 0-0 draw with Binh Duong.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s participation in Yoga Day programme in Leh doubtful: AYUSH Ministry
Jun 06, 2020 13:07 IST
Is this cat broken? Does it see ghosts? Watch this weird video to decide
Jun 06, 2020 13:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid patients within 24 hrs, says Delhi govt and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 12:55 IST
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Jun 06, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.