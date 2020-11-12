FC Goa ropes in Bundesliga side RB Leipzig as strategic partners

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday announced that it has forged a three-year strategic partnership with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig, focussing mainly on youth development and coach training.

During a virtual press conference it was also announced that a nationwide soccer camp programme would also be launched as part of the tie-up.

As part of the partnership, coaches from RB Leipzig’s Academy will come to Goa to impart their knowledge via workshops and FC Goa will also be sending coaches and players from the club’s youth set-up for training at the German club’s youth academy.The two clubs will work in tandem not only to help each other grow internationally but also for the development of football in India.FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon said the club had roped in perfect partners in RB Leipzig.”Our goal is to develop Indian footballers for the world stage and this partnership helps us create a visible pathway for all young aspiring footballers in India,” said Tandon, who was joined by RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in the virtual event.

Formed in 2009, RB Leipzig, popularly known as the ‘Red Bulls’ worked its way up the league structure and within a period of seven years secured promotion to the Bundesliga by 2016.A season later, in 2017-18 the club ensured a place in the UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 season again saw them create history, reaching the semi-finals of the premier European competition.RB Leipzig CEO Mintzlaff, on his part, said the emerging Indian market was a suitable starting point for the club’s future endeavours.

“The discussions with those responsible at FC Goa were very convincing and effective. The emerging Indian market is an absolutely suitable starting point for our future endeavours. Such a partnership offers the best opportunity to present the Bundesliga in the best possible way,” he said.FC Goa is the current champion of the Super Cup and has been one of the most consistent teams in the ISL, reaching the semi-finals thrice and finals twice in six seasons.

FC Goa is also the first-ever club from India to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.