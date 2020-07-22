FC Goa ropes in Spanish striker Angulo

Sections
The Spaniard has scored 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:38 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Igor Angulo had scored 24 goals to win the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 Polish Ekstraklasa season. (Twitter)

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year stint.

The experienced striker has spent the past four seasons in Poland with Gornik Zabrze, winning the Golden Boot in the 2018/19 season thanks to his 24 strikes, a media release from the Goan club said. The Bilbao native scored 88 goals in 154 games during his time in Poland.

“I am excited at the prospect of playing for FC Goa and it is an adventure that I am keen to start at the earliest,” Angulo said. “What attracted me to the club was that I liked the way of playing, the philosophy. FC Goa is one club that is always on the attack and in doing so, are able to create a beautiful style of football.”

Starting off his career with Athletic Bilbao, the 36-year-old has gone on to play for clubs like Numancia, Gimnastic de Tarragona and Real Union in Spain. Outside his home country, he has played for French side AS Cannes before spending his time in Greece and Cyprus. A move to Poland materialised in 2016, the release stated.



