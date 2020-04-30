Fellaini struggling Standard Liege 3 million euros: Report

Sections
The former Everton and Manchester United midfielder, who now plays for Shandong Luneng in China, followed in the footsteps of international teammate Axel Witsel, who has also invested in the Pro League club.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Brussels

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini during training. (REUTERS)

Marouane Fellaini will lend his former club Standard Liege three million euros ($3.26 million) to help them through the coronavirus crisis, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

According to one report, Borussia Dortmund’s Witsel recently acquired a 45-percent stake in Standard’s stadium, which is due to undergo extensive renovation works.

Standard were refused a professional licence by the Belgian football federation earlier this month. Without it, the 10-time national champions could be relegated to the amateur divisions.



They have appealed to the Belgian sports court, and are expected to obtain the licence thanks to the help of Fellaini and other investors, according to the Belga agency.

The court is expected to make a decision on May 5.

