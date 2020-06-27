Sections
Ferguson congratulates old rival Dalglish on Liverpool's title win

Ferguson congratulates old rival Dalglish on Liverpool’s title win

Dalglish, who first played for and subsequently managed Liverpool, won three European Cups, eight First Division titles and two FA Cups during his time at the club.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 14:59 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson (R) gestures as Liverpool Manager Kenny Dalglish looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 15, 2011 in Liverpool, England. (Getty Images)

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson sent a text message to congratulate old rival Kenny Dalglish after Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a top-flight title by winning the Premier League on Thursday, the former Liverpool boss has said.

Both Scots are icons at their former clubs.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 to 2013 and famously declared he wanted to knock Liverpool of their perch, led his team to 13 Premier League trophies, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

ALSO READ: Klopp, the messiah of Merseyside



“He (Ferguson) contacted us to say congratulations by the modern medium,” Dalglish said.

“You go through the older generation – Fergie at Manchester United, Brian Kidd, Mike Summerbee; all the old foes who went through football at the same time as us – and at the end of the year you sent a letter of congratulations to say well done.

ALSO READ: Liverpool and Boston Red Sox: That familiar feeling of breaking the jinx

“That continues through. It is a great compliment. You are in competition and rivals, but you are magnanimous enough to send a letter saying congratulations. Everyone is in the same game, aren’t they?”

Liverpool won the title after second-placed Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea on Thursday, leaving the new champions with an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Dalglish, the last manager before current boss Juergen Klopp to win the league with Liverpool, also praised skipper Jordan Henderson, who he signed from Sunderland during his second stint at the Merseyside club from 2011-12.

“He was determined to be a success in football. He’s the only Liverpool captain who will have lifted this trophy but also the Club World Cup as well,” the 69-year-old said.

