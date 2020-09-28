Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / FIFA bans soccer club president for life for fixing matches

FIFA bans soccer club president for life for fixing matches

Marco Trovato was also found guilty of failing to cooperate with FIFA’s investigators, the world soccer body said announcing its disciplinary committee’s decision.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:05 IST

By Associated Press, ZURICH

Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich. (REUTERS)

FIFA banned the president of Paraguay’s champion club Olimpia from soccer for life on Monday for helping fix matches in 2018 and 2019.

Marco Trovato was also found guilty of failing to cooperate with FIFA’s investigators, the world soccer body said announcing its disciplinary committee’s decision.

Trovato was also ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).

FIFA did not specify which matches Trovato helped manipulate or how, and did not publish a detailed verdict.



Reports in South America said the investigation involved Paraguayan league games in seasons when Olimpia won the title.

Trovato has also been criticized for business ties to a gambling operator that is a sponsor of Paraguayan soccer.

He can challenge the sanction to FIFA’s appeals committee, and later at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sep 28, 2020 19:51 IST
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Sep 28, 2020 20:46 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers brings up his fifty with monster six
Sep 28, 2020 21:05 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administrator for strict action against protesters violating Covid safety norms
Sep 28, 2020 21:04 IST
Assam’s only woman CM Syeda Anwara Taimur passes away in Australia at 83
Sep 28, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy and all the latest news
Sep 28, 2020 20:59 IST
Chandigarh teen rape victim found pregnant gets ₹4-lakh relief
Sep 28, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.