Home / Football / FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official

FIFA ethics committee drops Infantino case - official

“After examining the relevant documentation and evidence, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber has decided to file the complaint and close the case due to the evident lack of a prima facie case regarding any alleged breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics,” FIFA said a statement.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 22:05 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Lausanne

FILE PHOTO: FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during a UEFA Congress at Beurs van Berlage Conference Centre, Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo (REUTERS)

FIFA’s ethics committee on Wednesday decided to close a case against president Gianni Infantino over possible ethics violations following a preliminary investigation by its investigatory chamber.

