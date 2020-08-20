Sections
Home / Football / FIFA suspends 2 more Haiti officials in sexual abuse inquiry

FIFA suspends 2 more Haiti officials in sexual abuse inquiry

FIFA said ethics investigators now “expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings” against a woman and a man.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:09 IST

By Associated Press, ZURICH

Representational image. (REUTERS)

FIFA suspended two more soccer officials in Haiti to widen its investigation Thursday into alleged systematic sexual abuse of young women players. FIFA’s ethics committee judges first extended a 90-day provisional ban of Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime Haiti soccer federation president, by another 90 days while he is investigated for allegedly abusing national team players

FIFA said ethics investigators now “expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings” against a woman and a man.

They are the girls’ supervisor at the national training center, Nela Joseph, and the federation’s technical director, Wilner Etienne. Both were suspended for 90 days.

“Furthermore, preliminary investigation proceedings are currently being carried out that include the analysis of potential offenses committed” by other soccer officials in Haiti, FIFA said.



Jean-Bart, who has led Haitian soccer for 20 years, has denied the allegations that were published by British newspaper The Guardian in April.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Villagers spend sleepless nights as river erosion worsens in north Bengal
Aug 20, 2020 16:33 IST
APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Observe Muharram in simple manner, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid crisis
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.