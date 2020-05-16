Sections
Home / Football / FIFA to pick 2023 Women’s World Cup host next month

FIFA to pick 2023 Women’s World Cup host next month

In an open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council, the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice will be made public.

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Zurich

The logo of FIFA is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich. (REUTERS)

The 2023 Women’s World Cup host will be picked by FIFA’s ruling council on June 25.

The contest is between Brazil, Japan, Colombia, and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand.

In an open vote of the 37-member FIFA Council, the result of each round of balloting and each voter’s choice will be made public.

FIFA inspection teams visited the four bid candidates in January and February before international travel was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.



“FIFA is now finalizing the evaluation report, which will be published in early June,” FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The 2023 World Cup will be the first to feature 32 teams. There were 24 at the 2019 edition won by the United States in France.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, Faridkot
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Lionel Messi says pandemic stoppage can benefit Barcelona
May 16, 2020 13:27 IST
Chris Evans tells Jimmy Fallon what went wrong when he shaved his dog
May 16, 2020 13:26 IST
‘We’ll suffer greater losses if demand isn’t generated’: Rahul Gandhi
May 16, 2020 13:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.