FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India to be held from Feb 17 to Mar 7 in 2021

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which was supposed to be held India in November 2020, will now take place between February 17 to March 7 in 2021. The decision to announce the new dates of the tournament was taken after a thorough assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

“Following today’s announcement by FIFA, the AIFF and LOC are pleased with the confirmation of the new dates for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 which will now be held between 17 February and 7 March 2021. The dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the UEFA, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC, and CONMEBOL qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the country to host a successful FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup,” the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of FIFA said in a release.

“We are now looking ahead and hoping to host a wonderful tournament that will give women’s football in India, the perfect platform to grow and develop.

All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward. All the stakeholders, including the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, have been supportive of the decision keeping in mind the health, safety and security of everyone involved, especially the teams and fans. The LOC will continue to work together with FIFA, and we remain fully committed to hosting a memorable and successful tournament,” the release further added.