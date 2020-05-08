Sections
Home / Football / Football to allow five substitutions when play resumes

Football to allow five substitutions when play resumes

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), who look after the rules of football, said in a statement that it had agreed to a proposal by world governing body FIFA for a temporary change “to protect player welfare”.

Updated: May 08, 2020 18:32 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Lausanne

Representational Image. (Twitter)

Football teams will be allowed to use five substitutes when play resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, the sport’s law-making body announced on Friday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), who look after the rules of football, said in a statement that it had agreed to a proposal by world governing body FIFA for a temporary change “to protect player welfare”.

This amendment comes into “immediate effect” and applies until the end of the year. IFAB and FIFA said they will “determine at a later date” whether the change will be extended.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 17:33 IST
‘Migrants thought trains not plying’: Railway safety watchdog after 16 killed
May 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Maharashtra gets NHRC notice after 16 migrants killed in train accident
May 08, 2020 18:32 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Work from home woes? Here’s how constant gadget use is harming your posture
May 08, 2020 18:49 IST
Rohtak PGIMS starts screening for BCG vaccine trials
May 08, 2020 18:48 IST
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Delhi govt on plea to provide laptops, internet to EWS students
May 08, 2020 18:45 IST
Rupee rises by 18 paise to end at 75.54 against US dollar
May 08, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.